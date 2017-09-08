Court blocks Seattle law letting Uber, Lyft drivers unionize

SEATTLE — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday it was blocking the law pending an appeal by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which challenged the law on behalf of the companies.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik rejected two different challenges to the law last month and said he would let it take effect.