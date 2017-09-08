Ex-officer awaiting murder trial jailed over Caribbean trip

ALEXANDRIA, La. — A former Louisiana law enforcement officer charged with murder in a 6-year-old boy's shooting death will be jailed before trial for violating his bail conditions.

The Town Talk reports that a judge on Friday sentenced Norris Greenhouse Jr. to seven days in jail for failing to properly report his recent trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

However, state District Court Judge William Bennett didn't revoke Greenhouse's bond pending his October trial.

Greenhouse is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for the shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father, Christopher Few, following a 2-mile ( 3-kilometre ) car chase.

A second officer, Derrick Stafford, was convicted of manslaughter in March. Greenhouse and Stafford were moonlighting as deputy city marshals in Marksville when the November 2015 shooting happened.

