German teen accused of killing child, friend, stands trial
BERLIN — A 19-year-old German accused of killing a child and a 22-year-old acquaintance, then posting pictures of the crimes online, is going on trial.
Marcel Hesse allegedly lured a 9-year-old
Police later found the body of a former school friend of Hesse's at a nearby apartment.
Hesse's lawyer, Michael Emde, says his client has shown no regret over his alleged actions.
If the Bochum regional court decides to try Hesse as an adult, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
The trial, which starts Friday, is expected to last until the end of October.