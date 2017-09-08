Grand jury indicts New Mexico teen in library shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. — A grand jury has returned a 33-count indictment against a high school sophomore accused of opening fire inside a New Mexico public library, killing two employees and seriously wounding four other people.

The Curry County district attorney's office says 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett is being prosecuted as an adult. He's expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

The teen is facing two counts of first-degree murder and multiple counts of child abuse, aggravated battery and assault stemming from the Aug. 29 shooting rampage at the library in Clovis, New Mexico.