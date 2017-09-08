Greece: Angry police kick off 2-day anti-austerity protests
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Hundreds of Greek police officers, backed by colleagues from other uniformed services, have staged a protest in the country's second-largest city against austerity measures in the bailout-hit country.
The officers, carrying black helium-filled balloons, marched through the
Many of the officers at Friday's rally will be on duty over the weekend when other demonstrations are planned by Greek unions and left-wing protest groups.
The rallies were timed to coincide with a visit to the city by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is inaugurating an annual international trade fair .