Indiana farmer plants corn maize tribute to Carrie Fisher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana farmer who created a corn maze with trails outlining the face of "Star Wars" character Princess Leia says he planted it to
Jeremy Goebel designed the maze in February, more than a month after Fisher's late December death, and planted it this spring using a GPS device. The corn is now mature and its trails outline the "Star Wars" character's face, distinctive hairstyle and part of her upper body.
Goebel tells the Evansville Courier & Press that as a longtime "Star Wars" fan he "wanted to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher."
The maze at Goebel Farms in Evansville, Indiana,
