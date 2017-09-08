Israel's attorney general may indict Netanyahu's wife

JERUSALEM — Israel's attorney general has taken a step toward indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife for alleged misuse of public funds.

Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit announced Friday he is considering charging Sara Netanyahu with graft, fraud and breach of trust for alleged overspending of public funds on private meals at the prime minister's official residence.

Friday's announcement is the procedural first step ahead of levelling formal charges against Sara Netanyahu.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement that she will have the opportunity to plead her case at a hearing before charges are filed.