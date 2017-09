CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A centre at the University of North Carolina that helps the poor and disenfranchised can no longer litigate cases, a move that its supporters say jeopardizes the centre 's future.

The policymaking board of the UNC system voted overwhelmingly Friday to ban litigation by the UNC Center for Civil Rights, which handles issues such as school desegregation and environmental justice.

As the Board of Governors met, protesters outside chanted phrase such as, "If we don't get no justice, then you don't get no peace." A centre attorney yelled at the board when he left the meeting.

Ban supporters said academic centres should focus on academics and that the centre shouldn't sue other government entities.