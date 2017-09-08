Magnitude-8 earthquake hits south Mexico, tsunami possible

MEXICO CITY — A massive earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico late Thursday night, causing buildings to sway violently and people to flee into the streets in panic as far away as the capital city.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0 and its epicentre was 165 kilometres west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometres.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami waves were possible on the Pacific coasts of several Central American countries.

Waves were possible within the next three hours for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador, it said.

There was no tsunami threat for British Columbia or along the U.S. West Coast.

Civil protection officials were checking for damage in Chiapas, but the quake was so powerful that frightened residents in Mexico City more than 1,000 kilometres away fled apartment buildings, often in their pyjamas , and gathered in groups in the street.