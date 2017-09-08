Man sentenced for stealing identity of deceased baby in 1996

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania man who assumed the identity of a baby who died in Texas in 1972 has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after the baby's aunt discovered the ruse on Ancestry.com.

Forty-five-year-old Jon Vincent, of Lansdale, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in May to Social Security fraud and aggravated identify theft.

Prosecutors say Vincent escaped from a Texas halfway house in 1996 and stole Nathan Laskoski's identity after searching a cemetery for a similar birthdate.

Prosecutors say he also lived in Mississippi and Tennessee under his assumed name, holding jobs, getting drivers' licenses, and even getting married and divorced.