Miami shoppers outpace Houston in some pre-hurricane buying
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — As Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida, shoppers in the Miami area increased their spending on gas, food and plywood to board up their homes at a higher rate than Houston residents did before Harvey, according to spending tracker First Data Corp.
The company's experts, who track online and in-store payments on debit and credit cards, say it's possible people learned a lesson from Harvey.
Rishi Chhabra,
Hurricane Irma is expected to reach Florida over the weekend. Harvey initially came ashore in South Texas on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days. In the week before Harvey hit the Houston area, Aug. 18-24, spending on gas was up 13.4
In the Houston area, overall spending — which includes gas, restaurants and leisure activities like movies — dropped nearly 30
Chhabra say it remains to be seen how much of their losses retailers will recoup from both hurricanes. Planalytics, a weather research firm that works with retailers, estimates that retailers and restaurants will not be able to recoup about $1 billion in sales losses related to Harvey. For Irma, it raised its estimate for that loss to $2.75 billion from its original projection of $.145 billion earlier this week.
The week before Harvey hit Texas, overall spending rose 2.8