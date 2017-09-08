Nevada panel reviewing name change for Jeff Davis Peak

RENO, Nev. — A remote mountain peak in Nevada's Great Basin National Park is getting more attention since deadly race-based violence in Virginia last month sparked new calls for removal of Confederate monuments.

The state Board of Geographic Names is reviewing a pair of proposals to re-designate the peak named after Confederate leader Jefferson Davis.

A federal panel with the final say already is researching one proposing to instead honour Robert Smalls — an escaped slave from South Carolina who fought for the Union army and served in Congress.

The second idea submitted to the state board anonymously doesn't formally propose a replacement name for Jeff Davis Peak.