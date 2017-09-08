Nevada panel reviewing name change for Jeff Davis Peak
RENO, Nev. — A remote mountain peak in Nevada's Great Basin National Park is getting more attention since deadly race-based violence in Virginia last month sparked new calls for removal of Confederate monuments.
The state Board of Geographic Names is reviewing a pair of proposals to re-designate the peak named after Confederate leader Jefferson Davis.
A federal panel with the final say already is researching one
The second idea submitted to the state board anonymously doesn't formally propose a replacement name for Jeff Davis Peak.
Executive secretary Christine Johnson says it suggests a variety of alternatives including late Las Vegas civil rights James McMillan and several Western Shoshone phrases. She says the board will discuss the ideas Sept. 19.