News / World

Nevada panel reviewing name change for Jeff Davis Peak

RENO, Nev. — A remote mountain peak in Nevada's Great Basin National Park is getting more attention since deadly race-based violence in Virginia last month sparked new calls for removal of Confederate monuments.

The state Board of Geographic Names is reviewing a pair of proposals to re-designate the peak named after Confederate leader Jefferson Davis.

A federal panel with the final say already is researching one proposing to instead honour Robert Smalls — an escaped slave from South Carolina who fought for the Union army and served in Congress.

The second idea submitted to the state board anonymously doesn't formally propose a replacement name for Jeff Davis Peak.

Executive secretary Christine Johnson says it suggests a variety of alternatives including late Las Vegas civil rights James McMillan and several Western Shoshone phrases. She says the board will discuss the ideas Sept. 19.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular