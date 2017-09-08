News / World

No survivors found in small plane crash in West Virginia

In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 photo, searchers use a dog as they prepare to search a remote area of Wetzel County near Jacksonburg W.Va., after a small plane went missing missing Tuesday. Bridgeport police Chief John Walker said another plane was able to spot the missing aircraft in a mountainous area but searchers hadn't reached the site by Thursday evening(Darlene Swiger/The Exponent via AP)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Authorities say there were no survivors in the crash of a small plane that went missing Tuesday in a mountainous area in West Virginia.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Methany tells The Exponent Telegram searchers secured the scene and there were no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were aboard the Cirrus SR20 that took off from Georgetown, Delaware, headed for Flemingsburg, Kentucky.

The FAA says the crash site is near Jacksonburg in West Virginia's Wetzel County.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Delaware Coastal Airport Manager Jim Hickin said the plane is registered to SGLJ Inc. of Carbondale, Illinois.

The FAA says the plane went off the radar Tuesday afternoon at North Central Regional Airport in Clarksburg.

Information from: The Exponent Telegram, http://www.theet.com

