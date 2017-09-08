No survivors found in small plane crash in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Authorities say there were no survivors in the crash of a small plane that went missing Tuesday in a mountainous area in West Virginia.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Methany tells The Exponent Telegram searchers secured the scene and there were no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were aboard the Cirrus SR20 that took off from Georgetown, Delaware, headed for Flemingsburg, Kentucky.

The FAA says the crash site is near Jacksonburg in West Virginia's Wetzel County.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Delaware Coastal Airport Manager Jim Hickin said the plane is registered to SGLJ Inc. of Carbondale, Illinois.

The FAA says the plane went off the radar Tuesday afternoon at North Central Regional Airport in Clarksburg.

