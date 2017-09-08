NY museum gets vast collection of Colonial-era artifacts

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than 100,000 artifacts found during archaeological excavations in the Albany area decades ago have been transferred to the New York State Museum.

Officials at the downtown Albany museum say the objects include 36,000 artifacts from Fort Orange and more than 80,000 from an area just outside the city known as Schuyler Flatts.

The artifacts were uncovered in the early 1970s during excavations led by Paul Huey, a New York state archaeologist.

The digs were conducted along two sites along the Hudson River's west bank: the location where the Dutch built a fort at what later became Albany and north of the city where Europeans and American Indians gathered to trade.