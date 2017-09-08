Pence to speak at 9-11 ceremony honouring Flight 93 victims
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. —
The Republican will speak Monday at the ceremony in Shanksville at the national memorial to the victims of Flight 93.
Four al-Qaeda hijackers crashed the plane on Sept. 11, 2001, after the passengers and crew fought to wrest control of the aircraft, preventing it from reaching Washington, D.C.
Thirty-three passengers and seven crew members died.
Pence will address the family and friends of the victims and thousands of citizens who also are expected to attend.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke also will speak at the ceremony.