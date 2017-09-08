Police: Corrections officer shoots escaped Kentucky inmate

EDDYVILLE, Ky. — Police say a corrections officer shot and wounded an inmate who had escaped from a Kentucky prison.

Police said in a statement that they found the inmate Friday morning after receiving a call about a car crash involving a possible escapee from the Kentucky State Penitentiary. Police say a prison corrections officer fired his gun after the crash and wounded the inmate, who was taken to a hospital.

Police say two other people in the vehicle — a woman and a young child — were treated at a hospital for crash injuries and released.

The inmate was on work detail outside the maximum security portion of the prison when he escaped.