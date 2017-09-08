Rush Limbaugh evacuates studio ahead of Hurricane Irma

NEW YORK — Rush Limbaugh, who has suggested that a "panic" caused by hurricanes benefits retailers, the media and climate change activists, abandoned his south Florida studio ahead of Hurricane Irma.

"It turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow," he said on his show Thursday from his facility in Palm Beach, recorded by ThinkProgress.

"It's just that tomorrow is going to be problematic. Tomorrow it would be, I think, legally impossible for us to originate the program out of here."

Limbaugh said his show would be back on the air next week "from parts unknown." Mark Steyn filled in for Limbaugh on Friday.