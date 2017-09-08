Soccer fan accused of flying Albania banner appeals to govt

TIRANA, Albania — An Albanian soccer fan wanted by Serbia for allegedly flying a drone carrying a nationalist banner over a match is asking Albanian authorities to prevent his extradition to Belgrade.

Ismail Morinaj has been under arrest in Croatia since June. Online news site Balkanweb says Morinaj issued a public letter to Albania's government on Friday.

A European Championship qualifier in October 2014 between Serbia and Albania turned violent after a drone carrying an Albanian banner appeared over the pitch.

Morinaj insists Serbia's warrant is politically motivated. He says he fears he won't get a fair trial in Serbia and has sought political asylum in Croatia to avoid extradition.