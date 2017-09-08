Texas so far not raiding $10B 'rainy day' fund after Harvey
AUSTIN, Texas — Soaring costs from the Harvey storm are raising calls for Texas lawmakers to break open the state's emergency piggy bank of more than $10 billion.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said the costs of Harvey could exceed more than $150 billion.
In Washington, the House on Friday voted overwhelmingly to send $15.3 billion in disaster aid to President Donald Trump. Abbott has praised that spending package but has been noncommittal about using state emergency dollars.
