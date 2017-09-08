The Latest: Killer pleads guilty to spare families more pain

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on guilty pleas entered Friday by William Devin Howell, an East Coast drifter who authorities say killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003 (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Lawyers for convicted serial killer William Devin Howell say he pleaded guilty to spare the families of the Connecticut victims further emotional pain.

Attorneys Jeffrey Kestenband and William Paetzold issued a statement after Howell pleaded guilty on Friday to six counts of murder. They also said avoiding a trial will save state taxpayers nearly $1 million.

Howell pleaded guilty in New Britain Superior Court. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 17 to 360 years in prison.

The 47-year-old native of Hampton, Virginia, had previously been convicted of manslaughter in a seventh victim's death and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The seven victims — six women and a man — were all killed in 2003. Their bodies were found buried behind a strip mall in New Britain.

____

