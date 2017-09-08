The Latest: Jags will stay in Houston an extra day

MIAMI — The Latest on Hurricane Irma's impact on sports (all times local):

___

2 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will remain in Houston following their season-opener against the Texans because of Hurricane Irma.

The team says it decided to stay at least an extra day "in consideration for the safety of our players, coaches and staff." There had been concern that the team would return to Jacksonville after the game Sunday be stranded because local bridges might be closed. Irma is expected to reach the Jacksonville area early Monday.

The Jags say they will reevaluate travel options Monday morning.

Houston is still dealing with the affects of Hurricane Harvey, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Estimates suggest that the amount of garbage needing to be cleaned up in Houston alone is 8 million cubic yards — enough to fill the Texans' stadium two times over.

___

1:15 p.m.

Miami defensive co-ordinator Manny Diaz says it "will just about take a miracle" for college football games to be played in Florida next weekend. If he's right that means the Hurricanes' annual matchup with Florida State might get rescheduled.

Diaz posted a statement to Twitter on Friday, saying he and his family drove 13 hours to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The Hurricanes have been criticized for their decision to cancel Saturday's game at Arkansas State. Irma-related concerns also prompted Florida State, Florida and Central Florida to call off home games, and South Florida isn't going to play at Connecticut.

In response to criticism, Diaz wrote, "The entire state right now is in the cross hairs of the strongest storm ever in the Atlantic. Ever. And we are still talking about football with all these lives in the balance?"

If Miami and FSU can't play in Tallahassee on Sept. 16, both teams are off on Oct. 7.

___

1 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says the Miami Dolphins will practice next week in California in advance of their Sept. 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a decision made in response to the expected wrath of Hurricane Irma.

The team was finalizing its plans Friday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor the league had publicly revealed the decision.

The Dolphins were to open their season Sunday at home against Tampa Bay, but that game was moved to Week 11 because Florida is expected to be squarely in Irma's path. The powerful hurricane is expected to continue affecting the state throughout the early part of next week, and possibly longer.

— AP Sports Writer Steven Wine.

___