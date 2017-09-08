The Latest: Storm fills hotel rooms in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Irma's impact on South Carolina (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Hotel rooms are filling in central and western South Carolina as Hurricane Irma approaches the United States.

Crystal Pace with the Spartanburg Marriott says it has more than 400 overnight stays are booked for the weekend and early next week from people evacuating Florida, parts of Georgia and the South Carolina coast.

Pace said the hotel is taking pets for the first time and will not charge cancellation fees if people check out early.

Hotel rooms are also booked in Columbia as well.

Tourism officials in Charleston say they are losing tourism dollars because of the threat from Irma.

The sales manager of the King Charles Inn in downtown Charleston said he's had cancellations and some groups that planned to be in the city are among those that cancelled .

___

7 a.m.

Emergency officials in South Carolina are warning residents to remain alert as Hurricane Irma approaches.

Forecasts early Friday showed the storm likely to head north through Florida and into Georgia and Tennessee. But Derrec Becker with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the path is too uncertain for people to relax.

Becker said Friday morning it is important for South Carolinians to review emergency plans and to prepare for high winds and heavy rains.

He noted South Carolina is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew last year and massive flooding in 2015.

A decision on evacuations could come Friday afternoon. Those evacuations could start Saturday morning and include some lane reversals on roads leading from the coast.