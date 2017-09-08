Togo police fire tear gas to disperse opposition's protest

LOME, Togo — Police in Togo fired tear gas to disperse thousands of opposition supporters who staged a sit-in late Thursday urging the president to step down.

Opposition supporters dressed in orange and red sat in the capital's main square playing music, cooking and singing when police fired tear gas.

The sit-in followed two days of demonstrations demanding the return of the West African nation's 1992 constitution, which includes presidential term limits.

Parliament says it will vote Tuesday on a draft bill that would return to that constitution. The opposition says it now wants President Faure Gnassingbe's resignation.