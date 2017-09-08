Uber urges South Africa to curb taxi driver violence

JOHANNESBURG — Uber says South Africa's government must do more to prevent taxi driver violence after at least one vehicle using the ride-hailing app was set on fire.

South African transport minister Joe Maswanganyi on Friday denounced the clashes a day earlier between metered taxi drivers and competitors who use the Uber app in Johannesburg's upscale Sandton district.

Police say two Uber-linked vehicles were set on fire. Uber confirms that one of the cars was registered to use its app and that the driver was "not seriously injured."