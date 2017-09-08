Union wants Ohio police officer who punched man reinstated

EUCLID, Ohio — A police union in a Cleveland suburb is asking the city to reinstate a white police officer and expunge any record of his suspension after he was recorded repeatedly punching a black man.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2wMJxa2 ) Officer Michael Amiott and a union representative will meet with Euclid (YOO'-klid) Mayor Kristen Gail next week to discuss the grievances. Amiott was initially suspended 15 days for the Aug. 12 encounter. The mayor announced a 30-day extension last week.

A video viewed millions of times on Facebook shows Amiott punching 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III more than a dozen times and hitting his head on pavement several times after Amiott stopped him for a suspended driver's license.

If the union and city cannot agree on Amiott's grievances, an arbitrator will be brought in.

