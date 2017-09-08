US consumer borrowing increased in July
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — American consumers borrowed more heavily in July, increasing their debt primarily in a category that includes auto and student loans.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that overall consumer credit rose $18.5 billion in July, up from the $11.9 billion increase in June.
Economists and financial markets watch the credit report closely for clues about the direction of consumer spending, which accounts for about 70
Non-revolving credit, which includes auto and student loans, increased $15.8 billion. The category that includes credit cards advanced $2.6 billion.
The July increase brought consumer credit to a total of $3.75 trillion. The Fed's monthly credit report does not include mortgages or other debt secured by real estate, including home-equity loans.
Increased loan demand is often a sign of continued economic growth.
The economy expanded at 3
The recent growth has left consumers slightly more eager to spend. Consumer spending rose 0.3