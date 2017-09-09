4 arrested in deaths of 2 young girls on Colorado farm

NORWOOD, Colo. — Four people have been arrested in the deaths of two young girls whose bodies were found on a farm in rural southwestern Colorado.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that the bodies of the girls, who were between the ages of 5 and 10, were found Friday on a farm outside Norwood, about 30 miles (48.2 kilometres ) west of the ski resort town of Telluride.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Susan Lilly says investigators believe they were dead for at least two weeks.

Lilly says the suspects are a man from Norwood and two women and a man from Haiti and Jamaica who recently moved to the area. They being held on suspicion of murder and child abuse charges.