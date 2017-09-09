Afghan official: Gunmen kill chief of religious council

KABUL — An Afghan official says at least two people have been shot and killed by gunmen in eastern Kapisa province, including the provincial chief of a religious council.

Qais Qaderi, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday the religious council chief, who goes by the name Hanafyar, was the target of the attack. He died from his wounds on the way to a hospital. His security guard was the second victim.

The Saturday attack was carried out by gunmen riding a motorcycle who shot Hanafyar as he was about to exit his vehicle near his home, said Qaderi.