Hundreds protest immigration order outside Trump hotel

NEW YORK — Hundreds of people have rallied outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City to protest the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The protesters Saturday waved signs that read "No one is illegal" and "Immigrants welcome."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday announced the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an administrative order initiated by former President Barack Obama that allows some immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children to stay.

Many people attending the rally said the program has helped them.

Sandra Silva said she came to the U.S. from Mexico at age 12.