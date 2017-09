BAGHDAD — Iraq's defence minister says the Iraqi air force and the U.S.-led coalition have stepped up a campaign of airstrikes on the Islamic State group-held town of Hawija ahead of a planned ground assault there.

Iraqi forces are pushing IS out of the remaining pockets of territory the group holds in the country after forces backed by the U.S.-led coalition retook Iraq's second largest city of Mosul in July.

Last month, the Iraqi military command overseeing the IS fight announced Hawija, 150 miles (240 kilometres ) north of Baghdad, would be the next battle against the extremists.