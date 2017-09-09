Kentucky man wants to bring amusement park to S. Indiana

CORYDON, Ind. — A Kentucky businessman who wants to build an amusement park featuring an aquarium, a water park and a dinosaur museum in southern Indiana has briefed local officials on his proposal.

More than 100 people filled the Harrison County Government Center on Tuesday to hear Louisville, Kentucky-area businessman Ed Dana outline the amusement park proposed for an as-yet undisclosed location.

Dana plans to ask county officials for an incentive package to give a boost to his proposed for a 200,000-square foot, four-section amusement park

He says the $81 million attraction would create "thousands of jobs," generate economic impact money from visitors and rebrand Harrison County as a "tourist destination."

The Courier-Journal reports Dana initially made a similar pitch in February in adjacent Louisville, but officials there declared the project unfeasible.

