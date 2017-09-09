Man who struck Ohio state trooper with car sentenced to jail

CLEVELAND — A man who struck and killed an Ohio state trooper along an interstate in Cleveland has been sentenced to a year in jail after being convicted of misdemeanour charges.

A jury in Cleveland last month acquitted 38-year-old Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station, of aggravated homicide and driving under the influence charges in the 2016 death of Trooper Kenneth Velez. Gaspar was sentenced Friday on driving under suspension, falsification and tampering with records charges.

Gaspar's actual sentence will be six months because of time served.

Authorities say he'd taken a therapeutic dose of methadone before swerving to avoid another car, striking Velez while he directed traffic along Interstate 90.

Gaspar's attorney argued he should be sentenced to time served.