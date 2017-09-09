Menendez trial factoring into New Jersey governor's race
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial is driving a wedge in the New Jersey governor's race.
The GOP candidate hoping to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie is calling for the Democratic senator to resign if convicted, while the Democratic front-runner in the race is dodging the question and expressing support for Menendez.
The issue emerged when the trial started Wednesday, and coincided with a national Republican campaign to pressure Democrats to call for Menendez's resignation if a federal jury in Newark convicts him.
Menendez said he never "
Prosecutors say Menendez accepted lavish gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in return for help with a multimillion-dollar Medicare dispute and securing visas for his foreign girlfriends. Both men deny any wrongdoing.