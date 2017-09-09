New Moscow park brings 'wilderness' to the city centre

MOSCOW — With a visit from President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has inaugurated an innovative 32-acre (13-hectare) park that mimics features of Russia's landscape on land where a notoriously unsightly hotel once sprawled.

The Zaryadye Park's opening Saturday came as part of observances commemorating Moscow's 870th anniversary. The park includes artificial micro-climate areas with plants representing Russia's steppes, tundra, wetlands and forests.

The site, about 200 metres east of the Kremlin along the Moscow River, once held the immense Rossiya Hotel, a 1960s Soviet hulk that once was the world's largest hotel with some 3,000 rooms.