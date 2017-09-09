New Moscow park brings 'wilderness' to the city centre
MOSCOW — With a visit from President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has inaugurated an innovative 32-acre (13-hectare) park that mimics features of Russia's landscape on land where a notoriously unsightly hotel once sprawled.
The Zaryadye Park's opening Saturday came as part of observances commemorating Moscow's 870th anniversary. The park includes artificial micro-climate areas with plants representing Russia's steppes, tundra, wetlands and forests.
The new park was designed by the American architecture practice Diller Scofidio and Renfro, which called the park's concept "wild urbanism."