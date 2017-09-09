Rains delay pope's arrival in Colombia's second city

MEDELLIN, Colombia — Pope Francis has arrived in the rain-soaked Colombian city of Medellin to console orphans, the poor and the sick and to rally priests and ordinary Colombians to look beyond rigid church doctrine in caring for those living on the margins of society.

Heavy rain forced Francis into a last-minute change of plans to reach Colombia's second-largest city. Instead of taking a helicopter from the international airport outside city, he was forced to drive down the Andes, delaying the start of a Mass that's expected to draw as many as 1 million people.