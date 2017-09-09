Texas Governor Abbott delivers Houston millions in FEMA aid

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has handed out more than $135 million in advances from the federal government to the city of Houston and surrounding Harris County.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Abbott presented the FEMA funds at a news conference Friday, saying that the state "has a need for speed."

Abbott says that the funds represent a "new model" of quick delivery of federal money to local authorities. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp is overseeing the state's Harvey recovery efforts and says that the state government's role is to "clear the path" by easing regulations.