The Latest: 460 inmates evacuated from jail near Key West

MIAMI — The Latest on Hurricane Irma and its effects on Florida (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Officials in the Florida Keys are evacuating some 460 inmates and 125 corrections officers from a jail on Stock Island to a facility in Palm Beach County.

Spokeswoman Becky Herrin said in a news release that Sheriff Rick Ramsey made the decision Friday night because of the changing path of Hurricane Irma. The jail on Stock Island, which is near Key West on the lower end on the island chain.

The inmates and staff were loaded onto buses early Saturday for the trip north.

Herrin said the jail is built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

Ramsey says "moving this many inmates this quickly is a tough job," adding they "got on the road without incident."

_____

9:50 a.m.

Gov. Rick Scott is urging anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west.

The storm is "going to go faster than you are," Scott said Saturday morning. "These winds are coming."

Scott said 25,000 people in Florida have already lost electricity as feeder bands have begun hitting the area.

The governor also warned of dangerous storm surge of between 6 feet (2 metres ) and 12 feet (4 metres ) across parts of Florida.

"This will cover your house," Scott said.

_____

1:13 a.m.

The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.

The enormous storm regained Category 5 status late Friday as winds hit 160 mph (260 kph). Forecasters expect the storm to be near the Florida Keys on Sunday morning and approach the state's southwest coast by that afternoon.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said people who didn't leave the state Friday night would have to ride out the storm at their own risk.

The governor urged everybody in the Keys, where forecasters expect the storm to hit first, to get out.