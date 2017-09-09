Trump speaks with Turkey's leader, backs regional stability
ISTANBUL — President Donald J. Trump has spoken with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.
The White House says Trump in the call on Saturday emphasized the common commitment of the United States and Turkey to work together to increase regional stability.
According to Turkish presidential sources, Erdogan and Trump spoke about the importance of their nations' strategic partnership and bilateral relations. They also agreed to meet in New York during the U.N. General Assembly.