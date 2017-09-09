Turkey issues travel warning for Turkish citizens in Germany
A
A
Share via Email
ISTANBUL — Turkey's foreign ministry has issued a travel warning for Turkish citizens living in or
In a statement Saturday, the ministry said German candidates have shaped their election campaigns on anti-Turkish discourse to prevent Turkey's membership in the European Union. It also cited fires of "undetermined causes" in immigrant
The ministry repeated its allegation that Germany was
The statement urged Turkish citizens to exercise caution and avoid political meetings.