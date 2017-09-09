UNMC College of Dentistry Dental Museum open in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — The UNMC College of Dentistry Museum is now open in Lincoln.

The museum features a collection of dental artifacts that chart the history and evolution of the profession. It will be open to the public for free through Sept. 16.

Museum curator and professor emeritus Stan Harn has been building the collection since 1977. He says the exhibit this year has more than 40 dental cabinets on display from the 1860s through the 1950s, including several new ones from the 1870s.