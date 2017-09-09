US calls Monday vote on new North Korea sanctions

The United States has called for a vote Monday on a U.N. resolution that would impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea and could lead to a showdown with the country's biggest trading partner China and its neighbour Russia.

The Trump administration dropped the one-on-one U.S. negotiations with China to hammer out a resolution that took weeks and was a hallmark of all previous sanctions measures. For this resolution, a totally American draft was circulated Tuesday with a vote set six days later.

Several diplomats say the U.S. demand for a speedy council vote is aimed at putting maximum pressure on China.