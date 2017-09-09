Weapons found in worker's car spurs movie theatre evacuation
A
A
Share via Email
HOWELL, N.J. — Hundreds of people were safely evacuated from a movie
Howell police say Jacob Cavanaugh faces weapons charges. But they don't believe the 24-year-old Manchester man intended to harm anyone at the Xscape
Police say the
The officer got Cavanaugh's permission to search the car. Authorities say they found a bullet-proof vest, a grenade and two revolvers — one empty and one loaded with hollow point bullets.
The
It's not known if Cavanaugh's retained an attorney.