6 hurt when man drives car into crowd in Mankato parking lot

MANKATO, Minn. — Police say six people were hurt when a man deliberately drove his vehicle into a group in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Minnesota.

Authorities say the 21-year-old Montgomery, Minnesota, man fled the scene in Mankato early Sunday before Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies arrested him.

Police commander Craig Frericks tells The Associated Press that the attack is not terrorism-related.

Juan Carlos Lamas Jr. was booked into jail on preliminary charges of fourth-degree driving while under the influence and criminal vehicular operation.