Chicago woman found dead inside hotel's walk-in freezer

ROSEMONT, Ill. — A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been found dead in a suburban hotel's freezer.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says Kenneka Jenkins was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont. Rosemont police say hotel staff discovered Jenkins inside the walk-in freezer a short time earlier.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Police say Jenkins was last seen at a party at the hotel early Saturday. She was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

The woman's mother, Tereasa Martin, told the Chicago Tribune that police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the freezer while drunk.