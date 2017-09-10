French government condemns attack on Jewish family

PARIS — French authorities and Jewish groups say a Jewish family was beaten, tied up and robbed in what the government described as an intentionally anti-Semitic act.

The Interior Ministry denounced the violence and offered support for the family and the Jewish community, saying Sunday that racism and anti-Semitism "have no place in the French nation."

Leading Jewish group CRIF said the family in Livry-Gargan, outside of Paris, was held in their home while assailants robbed it. In a statement, CRIF President Francis Kalifat urged the authorities to step up security and take stronger measures against perpetrators of such acts.