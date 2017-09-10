Germany's Merkel points to Iran talks as model for NKorea

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pointing to the negotiations that led to Iran curtailing its nuclear program as a possible model for tackling the crisis over North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

Merkel stressed in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper published Sunday that a diplomatic solution is the only viable way to resolve the crisis. She added, "If our participation in talks is wanted, I will say yes immediately."

The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and Germany conducted long-running talks with Iran that led to a 2015 deal for international sanctions to be lifted in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear activities.