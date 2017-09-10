Greek PM: Ending EU talks with Turkey would be a 'mistake'

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says ending European Union accession talks with Turkey, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel has proposed, would be "a tactical and strategic mistake."

Tspiras is urging continued engagement with Turkey, despite the authoritarian leanings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Tsipras says "it's a mistake to close the door and the perspective" of accession. He spoke at a press conference Sunday at the Thessaloniki International Fair, an annual trade exhibition.