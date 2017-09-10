Homeowner facing charges in shooting that injured officer

WHITEHALL, Pa. — The owner of a vacant Pennsylvania home that had been burglarized is facing charges after police say he apparently suspected someone was breaking into the property again, called 911 then shot a police officer responding to the call.

Authorities say 46-year-old William Sturtevant apparently mistook Whitehall Township police officers for burglars returning to the house, where someone had stolen copper pipes about 24 hours earlier.

Lehigh County authorities say Sturtevant was in the home early Saturday and called 911 when he heard something. They say Sturtevant fired at two officers who had entered through a basement door. One officer was hit in the leg with birdshot and was reportedly in stable condition.