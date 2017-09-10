McCain to North Korea: Aggression will lead to 'extinction'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain says the U.S. needs to step up actions against North Korea and send a message to leader Kim Jong Un that aggressive acts will lead to his country's destruction.
The Senate Armed Services chairman spoke on CNN's "State of the Union." McCain says Kim needs to know that "if he acts in an aggressive fashion, the price will be extinction."
The Arizona senator says the U.S. should provide missile
McCain stressed a need to strengthen ties with allies Japan and South Korea.