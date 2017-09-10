News / World

New Miss America to be crowned Sunday night in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The next Miss America will soon be crowned, just as a deadly hurricane slams into Florida and not long after another one inundated Texas.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition this week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm's way.

Contestants from Texas and Florida have each won a preliminary competition leading into the nationally televised finale.

The winner will be crowned in Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall at around 11 p.m. EDT Sunday.

